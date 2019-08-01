Stephen Colley Harris, 43, a resident of Marietta, Georgia and formerly of Ozark, Alabama passed away, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A. M. Friday, August 2, 2019, from First United Methodist Church Ozark with Dr. Jason Thrower and Reverend Greg Aman officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens in Ozark with Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Thursday at the funeral home in Ozark from 5:00 P. M. until 7:00 P. M. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
