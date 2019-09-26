Mr. John R. Harrison of Dothan passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the age of 86. Graveside services will be held at 3 P.M. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern with Chaplain Pam Galloway and Chaplain John Gunter officiating with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. Mr. Harrison served in the US Navy from 1950 1954. He served in the Civil Service at Ft. Rucker and retired as Fire Chief. He also served in the Alabama National Guard for 38 years and retired as a Colonel. Mr. Harrison is preceded in death by his parents Huey Columbus Harrison and Myrtle Coon Harrison, sister Alice Valeria Dartt and brother James Edward Harrison. Survivors include his wife of 64 years Sylvia Harrison of Dothan; daughters Debbie Dobbs (Jack ) of Slocomb; Becky Carter of Dothan; son Ben Harrison (Rhonda) of Dothan; grandchildren Jason Dobbs, Jacquelyn Arcellana, John David Dobbs, Julie Dobbs, Harrison Guest, Caitlyn Carter, Jake Johnston, Zach Johnston, Mary Kathryn Harrison and Samuel Harrison, 9 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Madison Heights, Enterprise and Southern Care Hospice, especially Sherry Hughes.
