Mary Lou Harrison, a resident of Lovetown, passed away Friday afternoon, May 1, 2020 following an extended illness. Graveside services for the family will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 at Love Hill Assembly of God Cemetery with Pastor Judy Dyson officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing.

