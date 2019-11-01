Mr. Ramon Woodrow Harrison, age 78, of Cottonwood, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Cemetery in Avon. The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. www.wardwilson.com
