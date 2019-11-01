Mrs. Susan Baxter Hart, 71, a resident of Dothan, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at her residence after an extended illness. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Dr. James B. Sanders III officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Kendall Glover directing. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday at First United Methodist Church parlor from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to services. Flowers will be accepted. Susan was born on June 11, 1948 in Dothan. She grew up in Dothan and graduated as Co-Valedictorian from Dothan High School in 1966. Susan graduated from Troy State University in 1969 with a degree in Secondary Math and taught school for 4 years in Opelika and Birmingham. In 1969, she married her high school sweetheart, Lamar Hart. They lived in Auburn, Birmingham, Mobile and Florence before they returned back to Dothan in 1982. Susan was a wonderful wife and mother to her 3 children and she especially enjoyed her 8 grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Mamama". Susan was very active in her children's activities from soccer, football, baseball, basketball, softball, volleyball and gymnastics. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church where she volunteered with the Meals on Wheels program for many years. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Cleveland Baxter and Opal Garner Baxter. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Lamar Hart of Dothan; a daughter, Katie Hart de Jong (Ike), Dothan; two sons, Dr. Kirby Hart (Allison), Dothan and Daniel Hart (Elizabeth), Greenville, S.C.; 8 grandchildren, Caroline Hart, Mary Ellen Hart, Annie Hart, Garner Hart, Ava Grace Hart, Sophie Hart, Drummond Hart, andIsaac de Jong; a sister, Sarah Baxter Pate (Buford), Birmingham; mother-in-law, Celeste Hart, Dothan. Pallbearers will be: Dr. Kirby Hart, Daniel Hart, Ike de Jong, John Eiland, Russell Pate and Patrick Jarvis. Glover Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
