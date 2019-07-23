Johnnie Dudley Hartley, 97, a resident of Ashford, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her residence. Graveside services will be held at 9:30 am on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. William Irwin officiating. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
