Martha Sue York Hasty, a resident of Albany, Georgia formerly of Dothan, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in an Albany hospital. She was 79. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 Noon (CDT) Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the Camp Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, near Columbia, Alabama, with Reverend Billy Rich officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 11:30 A.M. Saturday in the mortuary chapel Mrs. Hasty was born and reared in Dothan, daughter of the late Henry Fletcher York, Sr. and Katie Florence Smith York. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church of Dothan. Mrs. Hasty was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Earl Hasty, a son, Mark Hasty, four sisters, Faye Cobia, Kate Bell, Sarah Wilbourn, and Mary Edmondson, and three brothers, Henry F. York, Jr., Kara York and Holmes McGuire York. Surviving relatives include a daughter-in-law, Cindy Hasty; a sister, Ann York, Dothan; a sister-in-law, Mary York; two grandchildren, Madalyn Hasty and Rebecca Hasty; numerous nieces and nephews, including Carol York Ayres (Fred) and Betty Ethridge (Bill), all of Albany, GA. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

