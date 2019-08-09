Billy Joe Hatcher, age 80, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. He was born on April 18, 1939 to the late John and Millie Hatcher. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Christian Home Church of Christ in Newton, Alabama with Rev. Mark Turner officiating and under the direction of Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Christian Home Church of Christ in Newton, Alabama. Mr. Hatcher is survived by his wife Mary Ann Hatcher of Newton; four sons, Clint (Amy) Hatcher, Kent Hatcher, Phil Hatcher, and Paul (Peggy) Hatcher of Wicksburg. Grandchildren: Jonathan (Beth) Hatcher, Chris (Amy Lu) Hatcher, Logan Rabon, and Payne Hatcher.
