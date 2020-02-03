Mr. Billy David Hawkins of Malvern, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was 31. A Celebration of Life Service was held at Malvern Baptist Church with his family and close friends. Rev. Hosea Parker officiated and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directed. David was born June 19, 1988 in Houston County to Dr. Jerry and Paula Williford Hawkins. David was a person with a wonderful heart and a huge personality who always could make you smile. David had a passion for music and was an accomplished pianist. He graduated from Houston Academy in 2006 and studied computer science at Auburn University, Troy University at Dothan, and South Alabama University. He worked with his family at Wiregrass Veterinary Clinic and was a member of Malvern Baptist Church. David will be greatly missed! David was preceded in death by his grandparents: Kermit and Juanita Williford and Billy J. Hawkins. Survivors include his parents, Jerry and Paula Hawkins; grandmother, Ollie Jean Hawkins; aunts and uncles: Barbara Rabon (Warner), Dwight Williford, and Shelia Applefield (Bryan); special cousins: Kaelyn Calabretto (Brandon) and Jace Calabretto; other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
Hawkins, Mr. Billy David
To plant a tree in memory of Billy Hawkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.