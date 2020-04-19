Mrs. Ollie Jean Spivey Hawkins of Malvern went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 82. A private family service will be held on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Malvern Baptist Church with Rev. Hosea Parker officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Hawkins was born February 5, 1938 in Geneva County to the late James Marion and Ollie Lisenby Spivey. Jean was a 1956 graduate of Slocomb High School and was a dedicated member of Malvern Baptist Church. She, along with her husband Billy, owned and operated Hawkins Construction Company for over forty years. She and her daughter Sheila, also owned and operated The Linen Shop. Jean was a loving wife, adoring mother & grandmother who will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, her husband of 56 years, Billy Jerry Hawkins and one grandson, David Hawkins preceded her in death. Survivors include a son, Jerry Hawkins (Paula); a daughter: Sheila Applefield (Bryan); a granddaughter, Kaelyn Calabretto (Brandon); one great grandson, Jase Calabretto; and other extended family and friends. Sorrells Funeral Home remains committed to the compassionate support of the Hawkins family during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and we ask that you say a special prayer for them during their time of bereavement. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
