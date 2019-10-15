John C. Hayes, Jr., 91, of Dothan, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Southeast Health. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Troy West officiating. A private family burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery in Donalsonville, Georgia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to service time. Mr. Hayes is predeceased by his parents; his wife, Wynell "Bill" Hayes; and a granddaughter, Kimberly Nicole Hayes. Mr. Hayes was born February 1, 1928 in Houston County, Alabama to John and Carrie Pippin Hayes. He lived most of his life in Houston County and was a graduate of Rehobeth High School. He was a veteran of War War II having served in the U. S. Navy. Mr. Hayes was employed at Tinker Equipment Company for 24 years prior to his retirement. He was of the Baptist Faith. He is survived by four children, Larry C. Hayes (Kay) of Dothan, Gregory Stephen Hayes of Dothan, Timothy John Hayes (Michelle) of Jacksonville, FL and Karen Hayes of Alexandria, VA; four grandchildren; two sisters, Jo-Ann Delony of Dothan and Tommie Snell of Orlando, FL; several nieces also survive. Glover Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
