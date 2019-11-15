Ms. Vernice Hayes, age 76 of Ashford, AL passed away on November 11, 2019; visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019, 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 11:00 AM at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Ashford, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary" Because We Care";

Tags

Load entries