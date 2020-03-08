Local businessman, Henry M. Haynes, II of Dothan, AL went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 6, 2020. He was 69 years old. A celebration of Henry's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Billy Rich and Rev. Paul Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. Henry was born in Dothan, AL on July 6, 1950, the second son of Robert and Margaret Haynes.He graduated from Dale County High School in 1969 and was one of their star football players. He married his high school sweetheart and they were married almost 51 years. They had two daughters and a son. Henry owned and operated Haynes Auto Restoration for 37 years. He was a talented artist known for not only repairing wrecked cars, but also for restoring antique cars and gas pumps and custom painted motorcycles. He often said he was a legend in his own mind. Henry taught Sunday School for over 30 years and preached at Napier Baptist Church for four years. He loved telling others about his Lord and Savior Jesus and could often be found in the back of his shop or paint booth sharing the gospel or praying with someone. Kind, outgoing, and charismatic, Henry touched people wherever he went. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Margaret Haynes and by his brother, Johnny Haynes. Survivors include his wife, Margie Haynes; his children, Leslie (Rod) Cude, Brooke (Tim) Floyd, and Gunner (Scarlett) Haynes Miller; his grandchildren, Briggs Cude, Hudson Floyd, Max Cude, and Eli Floyd; his brothers, Bob (Judy) Haynes and Tommy (Vickie) Haynes; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends, Ronnie and Jane Adams. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
