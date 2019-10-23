The family of Tom Hedstrom announce with deep sorrow the passing of a beloved husband, father, brother, and "Papa Gus." He was born and raised in Dothan, AL to the late Robert "Bob" Hedstrom and the late Elizabeth "Betty" Hedstrom. He married Sabrina Tucker Hedstrom in 1978 in Opelika, AL. They raised their three daughters in Nashville, TN: Amy Hedstrom Stewart (Brian Stewart) (Tallahassee, FL), Amanda "Mandy" Hedstrom (Memphis, TN), and Allison "Allie" Hedstrom (Memphis, TN). He was the proud grandfather and "Papa Gus" to two beautiful granddaughters: Reagan Elizabeth Stewart and Alexandra Ruth Stewart. He was the brother of David Hedstrom (Pleasant Grove, AL), Steve Hedstrom (Lewes, DE), Joe Hedstrom (Hoover, AL), and John Hedstrom (Morgantown, NC). He was the son-in-law of Shirley "Mimi" Tucker (Hermitage, TN.) Tom worked for CNA Insurance for 30+ years (Nashville, TN). He was a lifetime fan of Alabama football and was a regular attendee of games since 1969, where he cheered on the Crimson Tide for hundreds of games. He loved spending time at his childhood family lake house in Compass Lake, FL where his family are members of the Dothan Boat Club since the 1950s. His hobby was hobbies including music, swimming, sailing, water skiing, snow skiing, building projects, woodworking, cycling, football, photography, gardening, model trains, airplanes, reading, and supporting his girls at swim meets, dance competitions, races, recitals, color guard performances, and academic achievements. Most importantly Tommy loved spending time with his family. His family and friends celebrated his life at his daughter's dance studio, Renegade Dance in Millington, TN on October 19th at 10:30 am. Graveside services will be on October 26th at 10:00 am at Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan, AL. Family and friends will be celebrating his life at the Dothan Boat Club in Compass Lake, FL on October 26th at 1:00 PM. Tom was not a flower guy, he grew vegetables! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
