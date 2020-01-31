Doris (Dot) B. Helms of the Bethany Community passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home. She was 85. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church with Dr. Tony Dye and Rev. Greg Cotter officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery with Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 PM. Mrs. Helms was born in England where she met and married the love of her life. They married in July 1956 and she spent the next 26 years as a military wife. Mrs. Helms was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Billy E. Helms; her parents, Charlie and Hilda Pask; and 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Surviving are her three daughters, Brenda Wilks, Enterprise, AL, Beverly DeVane (Vance), Opelika, AL, Janet Purvis, New Brockton, AL; one son, David Helms, Dothan, AL; sister, Lena Pratt, England; brother, Norman Pask, Australia; eight grandchildren, Jeri Farris, Emily DeVane, Kyle Purvis (Leigh Ann), Kayla Purvis, David Wilks (Kerianna), Lauren Helms (Jesse), Madison Helms and Taylor Helms; four great-grandchildren, Clayton Purvis, Noah Farris, Sawyer Nelson and Kynleigh Parrish. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com .
Helms, Doris (Dot) B.
To send flowers to the family of Doris Helms, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Visitation begins.
Feb 1
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Bethany Baptist Church
1805 County Road 533
New Brockton, AL 36351
1805 County Road 533
New Brockton, AL 36351
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 1
Commital Service immediately following
Saturday, February 1, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery
1805 County Road 533
New Brockton, AL 36351
1805 County Road 533
New Brockton, AL 36351
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Commital Service immediately following begins.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.