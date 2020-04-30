Luther Ray Helms, age 76, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, May 1, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Rev. Larry Doster officiating. Ray proudly served during Vietnam era with the United States Army. Following his service, he worked for the City of Enterprise for over 30 years. After retirement, Ray proudly loved and served the community. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Noah Oliver Helms and Della Elizabeth Helms; 3 sisters, Vonnie Lee Griffin, Ann Kinsaul and Foye Humphrey; 6 brothers, Ralph Helms, Donnie Helms, Raymond Helms, Leon Helms, John Helms and Coleman Helms; a nephew, Wendell Helms. Survivors include his wife, Gail D. Helms, Enterprise, AL; daughter and son-in-law, Brandi Rae and Joshua Morgan, Fort Jackson, SC; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan Joseph and Kim Helms, Enterprise, AL 4 grandchildren, Caroline Grace Morgan and Abigail Claire Morgan; Hayley and Makayla Bowden; 2 sisters-in-law, Betty Helms; Sue Helms, both of Enterprise, AL; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends in the community. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Luther Helms as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries