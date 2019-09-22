Wendell Helms of Enterprise, AL passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Birmingham at Brookwood Hospital. He was 59. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Goodman Baptist Church with Reverend Bruce Williams and Reverend Cliff Quincey officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise directing. The family will receive friends at the church Monday beginning at 12:00 p.m. and continuing until time of service. Wendell was born September 24, 1959 in Coffee County to the late Andrew Coleman Helms and Inez Bradley Helms.He was a member of the Goodman Baptist Church.The family will be accepting flowers. In addition to his parents, a niece Amber LeAnn Ogburn preceded in death. Survivors include his sister, Wendy Renae Ogburn (Stanley) of Elba, AL; brother, William Alex Helms (Paula) of Enterprise, AL; His daughter, Isabella Smith-Helms of Graceville, FL, niece, Jessica Leigh Acosta (Alex); niece, April Lynn Taylor (Bron); nephew, Aaron Michael Helms (Shea Skinner), five great-nieces and nephews: Sara Kate Taylor, Dawson Bron Taylor, Amber Selenia Torres-Acosta, Avery Jackson Acosta and Alexander Cole Acosta; and many extended family and friends that he left behind. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.