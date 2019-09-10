We are saddened to announce the passing of Brenda Henderson. Brenda was born to her late parents Cecil and Myrtice Kirkland on January 9, 1951 in Orlando, Florida and passed away with her family by her side in Lakeland, Florida on September 5, 2019. Brenda is survived by her husband of 23 years Rex Henderson, daughter Brandie Yeomans, granddaughter Jordan Yeomans, son in law Reggie Yeomans, sisters: Lynn Marston, Barbara Johnson and Phyllis Allen and brother, Henry Kirkland. A Memorial Service will be held at South Side Baptist Church on Apple Tree Street on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Steele's Family Funeral Services, 207 Burns Lane, Winter Haven, FL 33884, 863-324-1475
