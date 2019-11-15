Melvin Barnette Henderson, a resident of Cottonwood, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was 77. Graveside service with military honors will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Vann Cooley officiating. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home prior to the service. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
