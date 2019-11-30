Bobby Fate Henderson, Sr. Bobby Fate Henderson, Sr., age 74, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Flowers Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Rev. Bryan Simoneaux, Rev. Randy Walker and Rev. John McCrummen officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 P.M. until service time at the church on Sunday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Macedonia Baptist Church, 4127 Rucker Blvd., Enterprise, AL 36330. Bobby was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Leroy Lunsford. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Joyce Neal Henderson; one daughter, Jennifer Henderson Sutton (Erick) Dothan, AL; two sons, Bobby Henderson, Jr. (Hillary) Enterprise, AL; Christopher Thomas Henderson (Candi) Enterprise, AL; five grandchildren, Avery Sutton; Christian Sutton; Cade Henderson; Ally Henderson; Grady Henderson; three sisters, Margie Wade; Teddy Sue Nelson (O.C.); Becky McCrummen (John); one brother, Jerry Henderson (Cecelia); numerous nieces and nephews. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
