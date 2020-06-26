Eva Frances "Grubbs" Miller Hendrix, 92, joined her beloved husband of 60 years in eternal glory on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Eva was born the youngest of three girls in Vernon, Florida. She later moved to Panama City where grew up spending Saturday mornings at the matinee movies, dreaming of a life of glamour and adventure. She graduated from Bay County High School in 1945. Soon after, she moved to Denver, CO and then to Los Angeles, CA. In second grade she told her mother she would just like to quit school and get married. She found the love of her life, Grady W. "Bill" Hendrix in 1954. They married at the Methodist Church in Las Vegas, NV, April 2, 1955. The early years of their young family were very lean since they shared what little Bill made as an Army NCO with his parents. Eva was happy to share because she loved them so dearly, especially Granny. She did. Army life was an adventure for her and whenever there was a new transfer to another post, Eva was the best at assuring the kids that they would be "making great friends" and "learning exciting things" in a new foreign country! She always claimed that once Bill retired from the Army she was never going to move again. But they did. They lived most of their civilian years (1967-2015) in Enterprise, AL (3 different homes) with a 10 year ranching foray in Geneva, AL. Eva was a city girl. She was a wonderful homemaker, keeping a beautiful home wherever in the world they were and cooking up everything Bill brought home from hunting pheasant, deer, rabbit, quail, squirrel. The secret was in the gravy. She also had her signature spaghetti sauce, a recipe obtained from the chef at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in LA that took literally all day to make. So good! More than anything, Eva loved her family. You crossed her and she would not hesitate to give you "a piece of her mind"! She was devoted to her husband and fiercely loved and protected her children. She always had bedtime kisses. Preceded in death by her husband, Grady W. Hendrix, she is survived by her children, Claudia Hendrix Carroll (Richard) of Tyler, Tx; Grady W Hendrix, Jr. of Canon City, CO; and Carol Hendrix Fox (Kieran) of Memphis, TN; four grandsons, Aaron M Carroll (Whitney) of Dallas, TX; Benjamin Ian-Blu Hendrix of Stillwater, OK; Liam Sean Fox and Ronan Conor Fox of Memphis, TN, and one great-granddaughter, Lillian Stamper Carroll. Eva is also survived by step-brothers John Robert Quattlebaum (Famia) of Canyon Lake, TX, and Donald Wayne Miller (Virginia) of West Bay, FL. An intimate Celebration of Life will be held at Sorrells Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
