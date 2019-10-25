First Sergeant Retired Lowell Gene Hendrix, 85, of Dothan passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at a local care facility. He was born on April 19, 1934 in Wausau, Fl., to the late Rufus Linton Hendrix and Josephine (Carter) Hendrix. Funeral Services will be 2PM, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery with full military rites. Mr. Hendrix has resided in Dothan, Alabama for 43 years. He retired from the United States Army after 22 years of service. He served three tours in Vietnam while in the Army. He grew up attending a Methodist church. Gene was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner. Survivors include his wife: May Hendrix, sons: Steve (Ladonna) Hendrix, Dennis Hendrix, daughters: Shelia (Tony) Poe and Tammy (Gary) Loyed, twelve grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
