Mrs. Myrtle Virginia Smith Hendrix of Hartford went home to be with the LORD, Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was 85. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Jerry Norris and Rev. Clyde Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Esto Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Mrs. Hendrix was born January 1, 1935 in Geneva County to the late Otho Berl Smith, Sr. and Lois Hinson Smith. Myrtle was a great woman of faith, loved attending church, and possessed a modest, Christlike spirit. She enjoyed tending her flowers and family trips to the mountains. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, her husband, Arcus Hendrix; three sisters: June Smith, Mary Nell Smith and Thelma Smith Moss; two brothers: O.B. Smith Jr. and Angus G. Smith all preceded her in death. She is survived by four sisters: Bernice Berry, Esto, FL, Minnie Adkison, Hartford, Bonnie Chitty (Larry), Hartford, Jane Hidle (Donnie), Slocomb; three brothers: Jerry Smith (Iris), Bonifay, FL, Rev. Clyde Smith (Jeanette), Bonifay, FL, David Smith (Candy), Esto, FL; several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Myrtle's wonderful caretakers: Lois Simpkins, Jewel Grimes, and Nina Powell; as well as Kindred Hospice and Hartford Health Care for their loving care. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
