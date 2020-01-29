Carl Hickox, Sr. Carl Hickox, Sr., 85, of Dothan, AL formerly of Geneva, AL, died peacefully surrounded by his wife and children, at Flowers Hospital after a short illness. Carl leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Kitty Yarbrough Hickox, a daughter, Kathy Hickox McCarrie (Brian) of Colorado Springs, CO, and son, Carl Hickox Jr. (Rose) of Dothan, AL. Carl was known as Papa to his 7 grandchildren, April Hickox, Carl Hickox III, Megan McCarrie, Zachary Hickox, Connor McCarrie, Madison Clark and Ezekiel Hickox and 2 great grandchildren Kaden Reynolds, and Gabriel Dodd. Other family members left behind include two sisters, one sister-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and one uncle-in-law. He also has numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive visitors at his home on Friday, January 31 from 1 to 5 pm. A simple cremation service will be arranged at a later date. The family will accept flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
