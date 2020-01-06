Mellie Deal Hicks, a resident of Columbia, died Sunday morning, January 5, 2020, in the Extendicare Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was 98. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in the First Baptist Church of Columbia with Pastor Vann Cooley officiating. Burial will follow in the Columbia City Cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A. M. Tuesday in the church sanctuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Columbia Fire Department & Rescue, P.O. Box 339, Columbia, AL 36319 or to the First Baptist Church of Columbia, P.O. Box 267, Columbia, AL 36319. Mrs. Hicks was born in Dothan, daughter of the late Joseph Chester Deal and Mary Armetta Ingram Deal. She lived in Ashford and Dothan before moving to Columbia in 1951. Mrs. Hicks was a member of the First Baptist Church of Columbia and was a past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Columbia Chapter No. 9. She was a charter member of the Columbia Ambulance Rescue Emergency Squad (CARES). Mrs. Hicks was preceded in death by her husband, John Hansford Hicks, a son, Jessie C. "Buddy" Hicks, a daughter, Donna Jo Cooper, a son-in-law, Kenny Lingo, two sisters, Ethel Adams and Irene Deal and two brothers, Dorman Deal and Doran Deal. Surviving relatives include a daughter, Diane Hicks Lingo, a son, Jimmy Hicks (Vaudell), a son-in-law, Ricky Cooper, all of Columbia; a sister, Thelma Redmond, Dothan; four grandchildren, Andy Hicks (Amy), Buster Hicks (Darlene), Anna Lemmond (Chuck) and Tracy Shadell (Wayne); ten great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren. Serving as active pallbearers will be Andy Hicks, Buster Hicks, Hansford Hicks, Trey Hicks, Chuck Lemmond, Wayne Shadell, Layne Redden, Thomas Lemmond and Cooper Lemmond. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371
