Mr. Billy Ray Hicks, Sr., age 72 of Enterprise, AL went home on Monday, May 11, 2020. Visitation will be held one hour prior the graveside service on Saturday, May 16, 2020 2:00 PM at the Elam Church Cemetery, 6045 County Rd 625, Coffee Springs, AL, under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary, "Because We Care."
