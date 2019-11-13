Mr. Clarence Junior (CJ) Hidle, age 90, left this earthly home October 24, 2019 for his heavenly home. Per CJ's wishes, his body was donated to the Willed Body Program at A.C.O.M. He is survived by his wife, Sue J. Hidle and a large loving family. Memorial services will be held at 1 PM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jerry Norris and Brother Jimmy Cook officiating. We would like to express our thanks and love for our church family at Eddins Road Pentecostal Ministries; Lashanda, LaBrenda, and Joyce from Kindred Home Health; special nurses, Ashley and Mandy from Encompass Health; and special caregivers, Sunshine and Tee who all became our family. No flowers please, any donations may be made to our church at 4595 Eddins Road, Dothan, AL 36301 or Encompass Hospice, 3230 Ross Clark Circle Suite 1, Dothan, AL 36303. www.wardwilson.com
