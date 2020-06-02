Mr. Duane Leslie Hiers, Sr., 82, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at the home of his son in Phenix City, Alabama. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 11 A.M., at Sardis Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Joey McCreight officiating. Burial will follow at 2 P.M., CDT, at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, Georgia with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. prior to the service at the church. Born March 11, 1938 in Florida, Mr. Hiers was the son of the late Frank Leslie and Ruth Geneva Tyson Hiers. Mr. Hiers owned and operated ABC Pools in Eufaula. He was a member of the Sardis Freewill Baptist Church. Mr. Hiers was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis Anne Hiers. Survivors include his children: Michael (Carrie) Hiers of Columbus, Georgia, Duane (Amy) Hiers, Jr. of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Sherman (Melissa) Hiers of Phenix City, Alabama, Rhonda (Joe) Akin of Box Springs, Georgia; 15 Grandchildren; several great grandchildren; his sister: Pat Fagan of Maryland.
MOST POPULAR
-
Continental Cinemas Drive-In Theater will rise again under new ownership
-
Dothan officials warn against ‘COVID-19 fatigue’ as cases surge, again
-
Troy man arrested on charge of rape in Coffee County
-
Legendary AU coach Dye told Rane where he wanted to be buried
-
Victim of Dothan roadwork and COVID, a refuge shuts its doors
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.