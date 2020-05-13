Jeanette (Nanny) Hill, 85, of Dothan, died on Monday, May 1, 2020 at Wesley Place. She was born on April 26, 1935 in Dothan to the late Walter Burns and Lilly (Green) Reeves. Graveside Services will be 2 PM, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Gardens of Memory with Chaplain Eddie Biss officiating. Jeanette was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an LPN who worked at Dothan Nursing Home and Wesley Manor Nursing Home. She enjoyed taking care of elderly people in their time of need. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband: Angus Hill, and a sister: Jackie Fields. Survivors include her children: Sandy Shinn (Ed), and Keith Hill (Cynthia); 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to granddaughter, Shanna Myers, and the staff at Wesley Place.
