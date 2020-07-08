Pamela Jean Hill, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Houston, Texas after a brave battle with cancer. She was 59 years old. A celebration of her life will be held at 4:30 pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Stacy Stafford officiating. She will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6-8 pm. Pam was born and raised in Columbus, Georgia on May 26, 1961. She attended Spencer and Shaw High Schools. Pam met and married the love of her life, George Andrew Hill, of Columbus, GA in 1980. She graduated from the U.S. Navy Red Cross dental assistant school in 1984. Pam owned and operated Aiken Cheer Extreme in Aiken, South Carolina 2003 to 2007. Pam was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved the lord, her friends, and her relatives. She loved to make you smile. She was a volunteer of the Farley Blue Bird sanctuary and a Dothan polling official. Like her daddy, she was a big Georgia Bulldogs fan, even teaching her African Grey parrot to chant, GO DAWGS; FIRST DOWN. Survivors include her husband of 40 years, George Hill; her son, Spencer (Erika) Hill; her grandchildren, Lauren Baker and Riley Hill; her mother, Dorine Daniel; her brother, Bob (Rachel) Daniel; her sisters, Susie (Steve) Culver, Cindy McGownse, Penny (Gene) Gray, Barbie (Jack Owens) Kirkland; and several nieces and nephews, whom she adored. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home: www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
