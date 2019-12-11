Ms. Leola Fillmore Hines, age 92 of Dothan, AL passed away on December 7, 2019; visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 3-5 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 1:00 PM at the First Missionary Baptist Church, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

