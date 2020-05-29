Larry M. Hipps (Staff Sergeant, U.S. Army, Retired), a former resident of Columbia, passed away late Wednesday afternoon, May 27, 2020, in Extendicare Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was 77. Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the Columbia City Cemetery with Pastor Vann Cooley officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
