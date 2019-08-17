Lerry Hobbs, 74, of Chattanooga, TN, formerly of Greenwood, FL and Dothan, AL, passed away 08/15/2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Complete arrangements will be announced by Glover Funeral Home of Dothan.
