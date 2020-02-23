Mr. Albert Leamon Hodges, Jr. of Elba, formerly of Cottonwood passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 93. Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Ken Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Cottonwood City Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 P.M. Monday, February 24, 2020, prior to the service. Mr. Hodges was a WWII Veteran and a member of Westside Baptist Church in Elba. He is preceded in death by his wife Clarice Hodges, parents Albert Leamon Hodges, Sr. and Verna Bradley Hodges, brother Charles Wilson Hodges, and sisters Jean Torrence and Evelyn Smith. Survivors include his daughters Xylorose Crowder (the late Robert Crowder), Valerie Moore (Rachel), grandchildren Robert Eric Crowder, Ritchie Ellis Crowder, Valiece Moore McKelvy (Ashton), Ralston Moore (Anna Marie) and seven great-grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be Mr. Hodges Sunday School Class at Westside Baptist Church.

