Mrs. Mary Helen Holladay, age 89, of Dothan went to be with her Lord on March 1, 2020 at Extendicare. Helen is survived by her son, Tim (Raylene) Holladay of New Port Richey, FL; special caregiver, Patsy Carter; special cousins, Eleanor (Johnnie) McClellan and their daughter, Linda (Steve) Osterday of Foley, AL, Gail (Bob) Holcomb of Indianapolis, IN and Eddie (Mary) Hardy of Panama City, FL; granddaughters, Mia (Steve) Rushing of Knoxville, TN and Tiffany (Zach) Drews of New Port Richey, FL; great-grandchildren, Holly Rodes of Sneedville, TN, Whitney (Zach) Crass of Knoxville, TN, Tim (Maggie) Rushing of Dunedin, FL, Matt (Mia) Rushing of New Port Richey, FL and Paytin Drewes of New Port Richey, FL; great-great-grandchildren, Ayden, Asher, Amira, Avery, and Aayla Rodes of Sneedville, TN, Eliza Crass of Knoxville, TN, Lucca and Rowan Rushing of Dunedin, FL; nieces, Nancy Cottle of Atlanta, GA and Ava (Wayne) Brackin of Cottonwood, AL. Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, John and by an infant son, John Allen Holladay; her parents, Willie and Verna Mae Hall Adams of Cottonwood, AL; special cousins, Carolyn Coskrey of Dothan, AL and Jim Hardy of Jackson, AL; special aunts, Lula Hardy Outlaw of Foley, AL and Geraldine Hall of Dothan, AL. Helen was a housewife and homemaker for 35 years in Decatur, GA before she and John retired to Dothan. They were members of Decatur Church of Christ and Dothan Church of Christ. After she entered Extendicare in 2017, the Westgate Church of Christ ministered to her and other seniors. The family would like to thank Dr. Morriss, III and PA Eric Goforth for their physical and spiritual care. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Brother Joe Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Ramah Church Cemetery in Cottonwood with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home and from 9 AM until service time, Saturday, March 7, 2020. Serving as active pallbearers will be Greg Prokopchuk, Charles Wayne Brookins, Eddie Hardy, Mark Coskrey, Tommy Carter, and Tommy Carter, Jr. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Earl Sellers and Johnnie McClellan. The family will be accepting flowers or contributions may be made to Westgate Church of Christ in Dothan. www.wardwilson.com
Service information
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:00AM
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
