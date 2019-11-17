Annie Earle Walden Holland, a resident of Dothan died early Saturday morning, November 16, 2019, at her home. She was 85. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Dr. Taylor Rutland, Reverend Bob Gross officiating and a eulogy to be given by Lavonda Broxton. Burial will follow in the Camp Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, near Columbia. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Camp Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 13205 County Road 53, Columbia, AL 36319. Mrs. Holland was born and reared in Headland, daughter of the late Earley Baxley Walden and Annie Harper Walden. She formerly lived in Headland, Dothan, Haleburg, and the Camp Springs Community of Henry County before returning to Dothan in 2006. Mrs. Holland was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dothan. She was retired from Ansell Inc. as a Sales Representative. She was preceded in death by a former husband, Hannon Hall, Sr. Surviving relatives include her husband, Gordon Rabon Holland; a daughter Jana Roney Michaud (Steve), Montgomery; a son John W. Roney (Christine), Dothan; a step-daughter Connie Holland Thompson (Jimmy), Columbia; a sister Gayle Pinson, Zachary, LA.; three grandchildren Blake Roney (Jamie), Cain Roney (Amber), and Andrew Gilmore; three great-children, Oliver Roney, Cydnei Roney and Braelynn Roney. Serving as active pallbearers will be Jack Marshall, Dr. Ryan Conner, Clay Hasty, Ken Penuel, Andrew Gilmore and Blake Roney. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.