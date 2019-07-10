James Everett Holland, age 90, died Monday, July 8, 2019, in Dadeville, Alabama, where he resided for the last two and half years. A graveside service will take place on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Hartford City Cemetery. James was born to Everett Holland and Elizabeth (Bessie) Smith Holland in Hartford, Alabama, on April 29, 1929. He was a 1948 graduate of Geneva County High School, where he excelled in athletics. He was selected as a member of the All-Time GCHS Football Team in 1988. He was a member of the Alabama National Guard as a tank commander and served on active duty during the Korean Conflict and Berlin Crisis. James worked for many years as a paint and decorating contractor in the Wiregrass. He enjoyed visiting historic sites and camping, was an avid follower of current events and Auburn sports, and loved music. Following retirement, he volunteered with the Hartford Community Center and helped establish the town museum. He was preceded in death by his siblings Lamar, Earl, and Dorris. He is survived by his daughter Kathryn Braund and son-in-law Kyle Braund; nephew Gary Brown and his daughters Mary Frances Brown and Elly Brown; nieces Norma Jean Camp (Sonny), Carolyn Wilson, and Sharon Holland; nephews Stan Holland (Cheryl), Jimmy Holland, and Walter Brown; and sister-in-law Sylvia Holland as well as many grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He also leaves behind Blackie, a cat who, like many previous rescue felines, benefited from James's care and recognized him as a superior human. Bottoms Garden Chapel of Hartford is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.