Jim Holland, 23, of Dothan, Alabama passed on January 19, 2020 at Riverside Memorial Hospital in Norfolk. Virginia. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Logos Baptist Church with Pastor David Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-3 prior to the service. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Robert Byrd directing. Flowers are being accepted or memorials may be made to "The Jim Holland Memorial Fund" at Wells Fargo Bank. Money can be deposited by using Zelle or directly by asking for the account by that name at any Wells Fargo. Checks must be made out to the account name "The Jim Holland Memorial Fund". Back of check needs to have "for deposit only". This account is for the college scholarships for graduating Rehobeth High School Seniors. Jim was born on October 3, 1996 in Dothan, Alabama and lived here the early years of his life. He was a 2015 graduate of Rehobeth High School. After graduation, he joined the Navy and served on the USS Gerald Ford as a nuclear mechanic. Jim was kind and selfless and even after his death he was an organ donor and shared life with five people. He was also known for his dry sense of honor. He enjoyed playing his guitar, listening to music and riding his bicycle. One of his passions was riding his Indian Chief motorcycle. Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Carolyn Coskrey; and his great grandmother, Lula Outlaw. Survivors include his son, Adrian James "AJ" Holland; his father, Joey (Merideth) Holland; his mother, Yahnna Coskrey; his sisters, Mary Kathryn "MK" Smith and Jana Holland; a step-brother, Sam Cooper; a niece and a nephew, Koty Smith and Yahnna Kathryn "YK" Smith; grandparents, Billy Joe (Betty) Holland, Margie Brannon and Martha Martin; aunts and uncles, Donna (Johnny) Halstead, Judy (Michael) Jackson, Brad (Genia) Holland, Michael (Stormi) Martin, Marsha (Rickey) Stokes, and Mark (Christy) Coskrey; the mother of his son, Emily Holland; and several cousins. Pallbearers will be John David Sawyers, Kaleb Pouncey, Camen Roberts, Jacob Massey, Shivam Patel and Noah Skipper. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
