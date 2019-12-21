Marcella Holland, age 78 of Dothan, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, Florida, following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 2pm Sunday, December 22, 2019 in the chapel of Family First Funeral Care with Reverend Joey Hudspeth officiating. Burial will follow in the Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until service time on Sunday at the funeral home. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Holland is preceded in death by a son, Ricky Holland. Survivors include her husband, Wilburn Holland, Sr. of Dothan; a son and daughter-in-law, Wilburn and Donna Lynn Holland, Jr., of Hahira, Georgia; two grandchildren, Kylie Holland and Kendell Holland, both of Hahira, Georgia. Three brothers and a sister also survive. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
Holland, Marcella
