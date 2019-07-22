Mary Giles Rollins Holland, a resident of Columbia, died late Saturday night, July 20, 2019, at her home. She was 83. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the First Baptist Church of Columbia with Pastor Vann Cooley and Reverend Joey Hudspeth officiating. Burial will follow in the Columbia City Cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Tuesday in the church sanctuary. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

