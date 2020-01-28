Mrs. Martha Dianne Woodham Holland of Wicksburg passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Extendicare in Dothan. She was 73. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Pilgrim Home Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Buddy Hood officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to The Breast Cancer Foundation, 1802 6th Avenue South, Suite NP 2519, 1932, Birmingham, AL 35294 in memory of Mrs. Holland. Mrs. Holland was born June 23, 1946 in Houston County to the late James Davis and Mary Inez Herndon Woodham. Mrs. Holland enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, gardening, hummingbirds, and the beach. She volunteered at Flowers Hospital at the Breast Cancer Center. Dianne was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, her husband, Turhan C. (TC) Holland preceded her in death. Survivors include two sons: Craig Holland (Kathy) and Clay Holland (Emily) all of Wicksburg; six grandchildren: Katelyn Skipper (Lee), Amelia Swindle (Josh), Allison Holland, Elizabeth Holland, Shelby Holland, and Trenton Holland; two great granddaughters: Kinleigh Skipper, and Lizzie Kate Skipper; one sister, Denise Pippin (Ronnie); two nephews: Jason Pippin and Taylor Pippin; other extended family and friends.
Holland, Mrs. Martha Dianne Woodham
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Holland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.