Don Hollis, age 82 of Dothan, passed away early Thursday morning, September 26, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family, and under the care of Southern Care Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 2pm Saturday, September 28, 2019 in the chapel at Family First Funeral Care with Reverend Dwight Deal officiating. Private burial will follow in the Clark Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday night (tonight) beginning at 5pm until 7pm. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
