Mr. Steadman Lamar Hollis of Dothan passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 80. Mr. Hollis was born March 12, 1940 to Clarence Edward Hollis and Ganey Driggers Hollis. His grandparents were Margaret Herring Driggers Snell and Emmett and Dovie "Holly" (Reynolds) Hollis. Mr. Hollis was a lifelong resident of Brannon Stand and Dothan, AL. Mr. Hollis' brother William Issac "Ikey" Hollis preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Lunseth Hollis, daughter Patti Hollis Trippeer, son Jeffrey and Sarah Hollis, and 4 grandchildren. Contributions may be made to Encompass Home Health Hospice, 3379 W. Main St., Suite A, Dothan, AL 36305.

To plant a tree in memory of Steadman Hollis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

