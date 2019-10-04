Mr. Willie Hollis funeral service will be Saturday, Oct 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater St. Paul Church in Pinckard, Al. The body will lie in-state from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah cemetery, with Horace Williams directing. Visitation will be today 4-6 p.m.at the mortuary.

