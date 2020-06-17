Martha Sue Folsom Holman, 90, died June 13, 2020 in a Hospice home near Bradenton, FL. A graveside service will be held at the Hartford City Cemetery, at 9:00 am on Thursday, June 18, 2020 with Rev. Bill Messer officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. Mrs. Holman was born December 6, 1929 in Hartford to Maggie Reeves Folsom and Conway Folsom. She graduated from Geneva County High School in 1948 and married Gene Holman in 1950. She spent her life helping family, friends, and neighbors not sacrificial but joyfully and lovingly. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hartford First United Methodist Church, 205 South Third Avenue, Hartford, AL 36344, or your favorite charity. She is survived by three sons: Michael Vinson Holman, Ponce De Leon, FL, Alan Pinkston Holman, Hartford, and John Conway Holman, Santa Rosa Beach, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com

Tags

Load entries