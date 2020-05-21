Betty Jean Hornsby was born June 12, 1930 in Houston County, Alabama and passed away on May 20, 2020. She graduated from Ashford High School and went on to study nursing at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana, Dix Hill in Raleigh, North Carolina, and graduated from Mobile Infirmary School of Nursing in Mobile, Alabama. She was a faithful member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Graveside Services will be at 11 AM, Friday, May 22,2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hornsby, parents C. E. and Maggie Trawick, sisters Doris Mendheim and Annie Lou Mendheim. She is survived by her children Bobbye Szelich (Walt), Sharon Hornsby, John Michael Hornsby, Janet Blair (Lyn), James David Hornsby (Ginny); grandchildren Elizabeth Blair Kinder (Ross), Jonathan Blair (Jennifer), Tara Hornsby; great-grandchildren Eleanora, Genevieve, and Elias Blair; a brother Wayne Trawick (Betty); numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. www.wardwilson.com

