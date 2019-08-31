Joyce Kelley Hornsby, a resident of Ariton, died early Thursday evening, August 29, 2019. She was 85. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 P.M. Sunday, September 1, 2019 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Guy Causey officiating. Burial will follow in Ariton Cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3:30 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Ariton Fire/Rescue, P.O. Box 183, Ariton, Alabama 36311. Mrs. Hornsby, daughter of the late Edward James Kelley and Ethel Commander Kelley, was a native of Ariton. She was a member of the Ariton Baptist Church. Mrs. Hornsby was formerly a member of the Friends of the Library Board and the Matron Study Club in Ariton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Joe Hornsby; her sister, Evelyn Sutton and two brothers, Robert Kelley and Julius Kelley. Surviving relatives include her daughter, Debbie Rainey (Bob); two sons, Joey Hornsby (Julie) and Roger Hornsby (Kym), all of Dothan; sister-in-law, Dixie Kelley, Skipperville; five grandchildren, Tadd Rainey, Jedd Rainey, Sarah Woodham (Chase), Carter Hornsby (Candace) and Taylor Hornsby; two great-grandchildren, Everly Woodham and Isla Woodham; nieces, Anne Johnston, Gayle Stewart, and Patsy Moyse. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
