Larry C. Hornsby, age 71 of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on August 5, 2019 at UAB Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born to the late Claxton and Norma Hornsby on January 5, 1948. He is survived by his wife, Dee Hornsby; his daughters, Hayley H. Surles (Michael) and Christy H. Vick (Joshua); his three grandchildren, Taylor Anne and Tanner Surles, and Anna Leigh Vick; and his brother Randy G. Hornsby. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 2:00 pm at Alabama Heritage Cemetery Mausoleum with visitation from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in Larry's memory to Ridgecrest Baptist Church or Samaritan's Purse (801 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607). www.dignitymemorial.com
