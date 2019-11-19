Delores Ann Houck, a resident of Ozark, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her residence surrounded lovingly by her family. She was 67. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home on Thursday evening, November 21, 2019 from 4-6 pm. Mrs. Houck was born on October 3, 1952 in Palatka, Florida where she lived the early years of her life. She married Edward Houck on December 31, 1970 and was a devoted military wife throughout his entire career. Having traveled extensively with the military, Mrs. Houck has resided in Ozark since 1985. She was a giving and loyal mother and wife, always wanting the very best for her family. She loved to shop for jewelry and shoes. Mrs. Houck was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Leroy Register, Mickey Register, S. M. Register, Harris Register, J. B. Register, Melvin Register, Carl Register, Mary Lou Register, Verma Lee Brazzeal, and Paula Stevens. Survivors include her husband, Edward Houck; her daughters, Jennifer (Corey) Smith and Patricia (Greg) Strickland; her grandchildren, Katelyn Smith, Delana Strickland, Meredith Smith, Mackenzie Strickland, and Kyla Strickland; her great-grandson, Zaydon Locklear; her brothers, Gene (Cherie) Register and Jerry (Debbie) Register; her sisters, Ruby (Henry) Dykes and Pat Wells; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
