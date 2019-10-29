Mrs. Vivian Howard Freeman of Dothan passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 98. Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Reverend Chris Granberry officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 to 1 P.M. Thursday, prior to the service.

